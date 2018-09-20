ST. LOUIS — ALDI is bringing the grocery store straight to your home. The chain is partnering with Instacart, allowing customers to order their groceries online and have them delivered in as little as an hour.

Online ordering will be available nationwide by Thanksgiving.

“ALDI is a pioneer and a leader in creating a shopping experience that works with people’s busy lives,” ALDI U.S. CEO Jason Hart said.

Customers will be able to do their virtual shopping at Instacart.com/aldi or by downloading the Instacart app.

Instead of an actual shopping cart, customers fill up their virtual carts with items from their grocery list—everything from fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, seafood and everything else you find at ALDI—and then choose a delivery window at checkout. Shoppers can get their groceries in an hour or up to a week later.

Then, Instacart personal shoppers do the rest by going to the grocery store and shopping for you.

ALDI said first-time Instacart customers can receive $10 off their first three ALDI orders of $35 or more with the code ALDILOVE.

