More Ameren customers can get help paying bills thanks to $500,000 donation

ST. LOUIS — More Missouri families will be able to qualify for help with paying their utility bills thanks to a donation from Ameren.

The utility is providing an extra $500,000 in energy assistance to customers across the state, which is on top of the $4 million previously set aside this year.

Ameren Missouri said the money will allow moderate-income families – who don’t normally qualify for the low-income energy assistance program but might find themselves needing help because of COVID-19 – to get the help they need for the first time.

"We know there are many families struggling with their expenses who don't qualify for existing programs but have been deeply impacted by the pandemic," said Marty Lyons, chairman, and president of Ameren Missouri. "We want those families to know we are here to help in this critical time of need. This new round of Clean Slate will support even more customers as we head into the colder winter months."

The Clean Slate program works with customers by clearing the remaining amount on their account – up to $500 – after they pay 25% of the past-due balance. Ameren will work with customers to set up a payment agreement to pay off any remaining balance.

To be eligible for the Clean Slate program, customers have to meet the following requirements:

Household income up to 250% of the federal poverty level who do not qualify for Missouri's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) For example, customers in a four-person household making up to $65,500 a year, or $5,458 per month, are eligible to apply.

Pay 25% of their past-due balance

Prove loss of income or employment due to COVID-19

Have an active Ameren Missouri electric account that is past due or reconnect an account

Funding from the latest $500,000 donation will be available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21. Ameren encouraged customers to apply as soon as possible to see if they qualify.