Ask Allie: New reports of stolen mail from USPS drop boxes

ST. LOUIS — Since 5 On Your Side first reported on stolen mail from a USPS drop box in Brentwood last week, 5 On Your Side has received a handful of emails from viewers stating they too had been the victims of stolen mail.

5 on Your Side has confirmed that Brentwood and Richmond Heights police are investigating multiple reports of stolen checks from the collection boxes within their respective cities. We’ve also confirmed with USPS that postal investigators are involved.

In all of the cases we’ve been made aware of, people used the blue drop box to mail a check. These checks were intercepted and cashed for higher amounts, some in the thousands.

USPS strongly encourages people to stop using these drop boxes for sensitive mail and instead go inside and hand your mail to an employee.

5 On Your Side continues to investigate the rising problem of stolen checks from blue USPS drop boxes. Reach out to acorey@ksdk.com if you’re interested in sharing your experience.