Shop local: 'Buy Missouri' program expands to retailers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians now have a new way to support businesses that make products right here in the Show-Me State.

The state launched the retail portion of the “Buy Missouri” program Wednesday, which will help shoppers easily spot – and support – a business that’s selling several Missouri-made products.

Retailers can qualify as a Buy Missouri partner as long as they sell at least five Missouri-made items. The program launched Wednesday with seven retail partners, including several in the St. Louis area:

Missouri Artists on Main – St. Charles

Country Living – Washington

The Copper Kettle – Ashland

Maw Maw’s Cupboard – Warrenton

The Outpost – Freeburg

Dogwood Vintiques – Jefferson City

Plume – Columbia

The Buy Missouri program highlights brands and products that are made in Missouri. The retail portion extends to businesses that don’t necessarily make items but choose to sell locally made goods.

“Retail partnership is a natural next step to the Buy Missouri program. It is created to showcase and promote small businesses that do not qualify to be a Buy Missouri member on the basis of being a Missouri manufacturer, but still advances the intent of the program by selling great Missouri-made products,” said Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “This partnership will further encourage Missourians to shop local.”