Bogus COVID vaccine survey is out to steal your money and info

Have you gotten an official-looking email asking you to complete a survey about the COVID-19 vaccine you just got? Don’t fall for it

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning Americans about a phony COVID-19 vaccine survey that's hitting many email inboxes.

If you get an official-looking email asking you to fill out a limited-time survey about the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, consumer advocates said it’s just a trick to steal your money and personal information.

They say don’t fill it out. It’s a scam.

Some 5 On Your Side viewers received the email and reached out to us with questions. They said the email arrived out of the blue, asked for detailed personal information and some promised a free reward if you agree to pay for shipping.

The FTC reminds us, no legitimate surveys will ask for your credit card or bank information to pay for a free reward.

Here are their tips that will come in handy any time you get an email or text you’re not sure about: