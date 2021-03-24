Bogus COVID vaccine survey is out to steal your money and info

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning Americans about a phony COVID-19 vaccine survey that's hitting many email inboxes.
If you get an official-looking email asking you to fill out a limited-time survey about the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, consumer advocates said it’s just a trick to steal your money and personal information.
They say don’t fill it out. It’s a scam.
Some 5 On Your Side viewers received the email and reached out to us with questions. They said the email arrived out of the blue, asked for detailed personal information and some promised a free reward if you agree to pay for shipping.
The FTC reminds us, no legitimate surveys will ask for your credit card or bank information to pay for a free reward.
Here are their tips that will come in handy any time you get an email or text you’re not sure about:
- Don’t click on any links or open any attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information without you realizing it.
- Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message, look up its phone number online.
- Don’t give your bank account, credit card or personal information to someone who contacts you out of the blue.
- If you get an email or text that asks for your personal information and you think it could be a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
- You can filter unwanted text messages on your phone, through your wireless provider or with a call-blocking app.