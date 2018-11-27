Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Did you miss out on the huge Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop sales? Don't worry — we've got your covered. You can still save big this week through sales on brands ranging from Surface to MacBook Air.

Here are six laptop sales worth checking out this week.

1. Chromebooks: click here to get $100 off with free shipping

2. Dell: click here to save up to 30 percent off with free shipping

3. HP and more: click here to save $500 or more on a variety of laptop makes and models

4. MacBook Air: click here to save up to $100 on a MacBook Air

5. MacBook Air: click here to save 35 percent on a certified refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Core I5.

6. Microsoft Surface: click here to save $300 on a Surface Laptop 2

