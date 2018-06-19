BUY IT HERE: $100 Off Top Performing 6 Piece Italian Cookware Set + Free Delivery

It doesn’t get more safe, more energy-efficient or more beneficial than today’s bargain. Believe it or not, I’m talking about cookware! The summer season brings countless cookware deals to store shelves but not all of them are created equal! If you are one of the many people with Teflon cookware, this will be an eye opener:

The American Cancer Society states the following: "The major health effect linked with Teflon is the potential release of dangerous fumes from coated pans that are overheated. These fumes can cause flu-like symptoms in humans (a condition known as polymer fume fever) and can be fatal to birds."

I went in search of some great non-stick cookware by viewer demand and quickly learned you have to be very careful what you choose.

Click the play button to watch an award-winning chef test this ultra-safe cookware set.

Please take a look at your pots and pans at home. If they are unsafe, go out and buy something that is not hazardous to your health. Our favorite deal below is certainly not the only deal in the country but a huge get.

TV's Chef Binks just tested the deal I found and calls it: "the single best cookware set I've ever seen in my career at this price point."

Due to a new focus on heat distribution, this set requires less heat, less energy and guarantees faster food cooking that will actually lower your energy bill. It also eliminates any chance of you getting sick from your cookware.

Our favorite 6-piece cookware set sports the following features:

- PFOA-free, all coatings are free from nickel and heavy metals

- High-gauge aluminum body guarantees perfect heat distribution

- Made in Italy

- Reaches a high temperature faster, requiring less heat, energy and power

- Environmentally-friendly, energy-saving cooking

- Non-slip bottom for top-notch stability

- Fork-proof surface

- Superb non-stick coating

- Dishwasher safe and easy to clean

$100 Off Top Performing 6 Piece Italian Cookware Set + Free Delivery

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99

