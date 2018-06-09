Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

CHECK OUT THE SALE NOW: Michael Kors Wallets, Totes and Purses + Free Delivery

Brace yourself for the biggest sale of the year tied to Fashion Week 2018 in New York City. All eyes are on the biggest names in fashion today through Sept. 14. My job as a deal-hunter is to flag every sale that drops tied to the excitement.

With designers and retailers migrating clothing lines or simply trying to create promotions to bring even more traffic to countless websites, one designer's attempt to dominate means huge savings and deals for the average shopper.

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and clothing. Some of the most sought-after Michael Kors products are now at their lowest-recorded prices.

We purchased every item on sale right now and sent it to one of our favorite mom product testers. Click the play button to see what she received.

Every product is 100 percent authentic and available today from an authorized sales agent of Michael Kors products.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Michael Kors Wallets, Totes and Purses + Free Delivery

**Prices as low as $49.99

**Expected to sell out very quickly

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA