BUY IT NOW: 54 percent off Reebok Performance Lite shoes with free shipping

Today, in my quest to save you cash, I have a way to put some serious spring in your step. The days between the tax filing deadline and Easter always bring all sorts of closeout deals on everything from chocolate sales to sneakers. Today one of the best shoe deals you'll see all year is active.

I'm sure you'll recognize that bargain basement prices and big brands don't always go hand-in-hand. As a deal hunter, any day you can score a pair of Reebok shoes for $22.99 with free shipping and some great sizing options is a good day in my books.



If you are searching for a breathable pair of walking shoes with reliable foot support, these Reebok shoes are billed as "extra lightweight." They have a 3D Ultralite EVA midsole for supportive cushioning if you are someone who suffers from knee pain.

While I have not tested or used this precise pair of Reebok running shoes, Reebok shoes are popular with runners and those with active lifestyles.These shoes are listed as ideal for active walking and low-mileage runs. The upper mesh composition is key for breathability.



The shoes on sale today are designated for men but with color options, these are definitely gender neutral in my opinion. Today's 54 percent off deal runs through tomorrow. Happy walking!



Was: $50.00

Now: $23.00

