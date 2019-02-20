Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

This is what happens when you merge high-grade aluminum, Bluetooth 4.1 and some tremendous tiny audio components.



Leave it to the audio engineers to figure out how aluminum makes for great acoustics. More importantly, if you rely upon your smartphone for sound, your music and streaming content deserves better!

These mini Bluetooth speakers blew me away by filling our whole studio with sound. For all of those times where you want to improve your call quality for a speakerphone call or actually fill a room with sound, this $30 deal will get it done.

New for 2019 with a complete update and re-design, the Urban Aluminum mini speakers are superb small speakers with some surprising bass given their size. This minis pair with virtually any smartphone, laptop or tablet. I travel a lot and I use these speakers for improved phone meetings on the go and for watching movies on my laptop.



The deal that I just came across scores you two of these Bluetooth wireless speakers for $30! That is an unheard of price drop in my line of work for something that goes well beyond your dollar store Bluetooth speakers.

Click the play button for an audio demo!

Features of the Urban Aluminum Bluetooth Mini Speakers:

Extremely clear and astonishingly loud sound given the size

New for 2019 with Bluetooth 4.1

A perfect travel companion for listening to music in a hotel

Quick charge rechargeable battery

Fun LED lights complement the performance

Working range: up to 33 feet

Loudspeaker output: 3W

Signal-to-noise: >95dB

Lowest-recorded price today

BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off two Urban Aluminum Bluetooth speakers with free shipping

Was: $60.00

Now: $29.99

