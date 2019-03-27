Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Baseball is back, and some retailers are celebrating with deals that they hope are a home run with customers.

Papa John's is offering rewards members a free large two-topping pizza if they spend $20 or more today through Sunday, while BurgerFi is selling $2 hot dogs on Thursday — which is opening day for Major League Baseball.

Click here to join the Papa John's rewards program. Members who spend at least $20 this week will get a free pizza offer on their My Offers page. The offer must be redeemed before April 15.

If you're a T-Mobile subscriber or an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy your pizza while watching games on MLB.TV for free. Baseball fans have until 11:59 p.m. EST Monday to get a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV from T-Mobile. The wireless provider is offering the subscription to new and current customers. Click here for more details.

Amazon Prime members, meanwhile, can watch the first week of baseball for free on MLB.TV through this 7-day trial, but note that the cost of a subscription jumps to $24.99 per month after the trial period. New Amazon Prime members can also get a 30-day free trial of Prime with the MLB.TV trial; that price increases to $12.99 monthly after the trial.

Of course, the experience of watching a baseball game isn't really complete unless you have a hot dog. At BurgerFi on Thursday, hot dogs will be $2. Typically, BurgerFi hot dogs are around $4. The deal is good for in-restaurant orders at participating locations.

Click here to find a BurgerFi location near you.

Short of cash, but still hoping to enjoy some summer food on opening day? Sonic Drive-In is offering 50 cent corndogs at participating locations on Thursday. Click here to find your local Sonic.

