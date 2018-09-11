Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

'Tis the season for sales! In the past week Best Buy, Walmart and other top retailers have published their Black Friday ads while also dropping some prices for holiday shoppers.

Below are some of the top deals you can get online now as well as links to the ads and more details about upcoming sales.

The DEALBOSS team will continue to update this story as more deals become available.

BEST BUY

TOP BEST BUY DEALS ONLINE NOW

LAPTOP, SAVE $360: Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3-inch Touchscreen Laptop

Original price: $959

On sale: $599

LAPTOP, SAVE $250: Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro

Original price: $2,399.99

On sale: $2,149.99

LAPTOP, SAVE $180: HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop

Original price: $729.99

On sale: $549.99

LAPTOP, SAVE $150: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro

Original price: $1,299.99

On sale: $1,149.99

TV, SAVE $130: Toshiba 55-inch smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

Original price: $479.99

On sale: $349.99

TV, SAVE $122: Samsung 50-inch smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

Original price: $449.99

On sale: $327.99

TV, SAVE $100: Insignia 50-inch smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

Original price: $379.99

On sale: $279.99

HEADPHONES, SAVE $100: Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless Headphones

Original price: $199.99

On sale: $99.99

HEADPHONES, SAVE $100: Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Original price: $199.00

On sale: $99.99

TABLET, SAVE $100: Apple iPad, latest model, 128GB

Original price: $429.99

On sale: $329.99

VR HEADSET, SAVE $50: Oculus - Rift + Touch Virtual Reality Headset Bundle for Compatible Windows PCs

Original price: $399

On sale: $349

SMARTPHONE, SAVE $100: iPhone 6s

Original price: $299.99

On sale: $199.99

SMART WATCH, SAVE $50: Apple Watch Series 3

Original price: $309

On sale: $259

SECURITY CAMERAS, SAVE $150: Arlo Pro 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 720p Security Camera System

Original price: $599.99

On sale: $449.99

SMART HOME DEAL, SAVE $10: Philips Hue White A19 Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb (4-Pack)

Original price: $49.99

On sale: $39.99

WALMART

TOP WALMART DEALS ONLINE NOW

LAPTOP, SAVE $170: HP Pavilion X360 15.6-inch Convertible Laptop

Original price: $699

On sale: $529

LAPTOP, SAVE $100: Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop

Original price: $399

On sale: $299

LAPTOP, SAVE $50: Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch 5000 Series Laptop

Original price: $529

On sale: $479

LAPTOP, SAVE $60: Dell Inspiron 11.6-inch 3000 2-in-1 HD Laptop

Original price: $229

On sale: $169

LAPTOP, SAVE $46: Refurbished HP Stream Laptop, limited stock

Original price: $219

On sale: $173.02

TABLET, SAVE $50: Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7-inch 8GB Tablet

Original price: $119.99

On sale: $69.99

TV, SAVE $500: RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV

Original price: $899.99

On sale: $399

TV, SAVE $150: Sharp 50-inch 4K smart TV

Original price: $399.99

On sale: $249

TV, SAVE $200: Sharp 55-inch 4K smart TV

Original price: $499.99

On sale: $299

TV, SAVE $73: ELEMENT 39-inch smart TV, limited stock

Currently, low price: $198

Black Friday price: $125

TARGET

Click here for the Target Black Friday ad

TOP TARGET DEAL ONLINE NOW

LAPTOP, SAVE $50: HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook

Original price: $299.99

On sale: $259.99

Many Target holiday deals will not be active until Black Friday. Here's what you can expect, according to NerdWallet:

Element 55-inch smart UHD TV for $199.99 (regularly $379.99, in stores only).

The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game bundle for $299.99.

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-quart pressure cooker for $69.95 (regularly $99.95), bundled with a free $10 Target gift card.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Neighborhood Collection headphones for $179.99 (regularly $299.99).

The Shark Navigator DLX upright vacuum for $89.99 (regularly $169.99).

iPhone XS or XS Max purchases come with a $250 Target gift card when activated on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T (available 7 a.m. Black Friday through Sunday).

Fitbit Alta HR for $79.95 (regularly $129.95).

50% off select games and puzzles.

Select movies for $4 (regularly priced between $7.50 and $19.99).

Men’s and women’s T-shirts starting at $4.

COSTCO

Click here for the Costco Black Friday ad

Most Costco holiday deals will not be active until Nov. 22. Here are some of the price drops you can expect, according to NerdWallet:

$50 off the Fitbit Versa.

$100 off the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators bundle.

40-inch Vizio Class 1080p LED LCD TV for $199.99.

$30 off the Google Home Mini three pack ($69.99).

Up to $620 off a Whirlpool washer-dryer set.

$100 off the Nikon D3500 DSLR camera 2-lens bundle ($499.99).

$300 off the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen Windows 10 professional laptop ($799.99).

$35 off the Instant Pot Nova Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker.

MACY'S

Click here for the Macy's Black Friday ad

Most Costco holiday deals will not be active until Nov. 21. Here are some of the price drops you can expect, according to NerdWallet:

Select glassware sets free after mail-in rebate (regularly $30, in store only).

Select tote bags free after mail-in rebate (regularly $35, in store only).

The Keurig Classic Series for $79.99 (regularly $144.99).

$50 to $100 off select Dyson vacuums.

65% off bedding.

50% to 60% off men’s shoes.

Select women’s tops, sweaters and more $19.99 or under.

Apple Watch Series 3 for $80 off.

60% off select kids’ and baby clothing.

70% off fine jewelry clearance.

Select beauty gift sets for $10.

