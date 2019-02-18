Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $60 off Circle with Disney

Worried about the amount of time your kids are spending online? Looking for an easy way to monitor and limit their screen time while they're at home?

Amazon has a deal you'll want to check out today: you can get Circle with Disney for under $40.

Circle is a home Internet management device that typically sells for $99. It pairs with an app that recognizes devices on your home network and allows you to set limits by device and by app or site.

Want to make sure your child can't make a purchase through Amazon, or looking to limit your teen's Netflix time? You can do it with Circle. You can also limit the network time for the devices used by the adults in your home to make sure your screen doesn't distract you from family time.

Circle with Disney also features "a curated selection of Disney content including videos, blogs, gifs, emojis, music, games, characters and lots more through a unique experience called MyCircle," according to a press release on the Disney website.

Circle has received mixed reviews. Some families have reported that it slowed their Internet service. But given the sale on Amazon, now might be a good time to see if it works for your family.

List price: $99.99

Now: $39.99

