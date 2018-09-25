Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $50 Off Pur Luxury 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set + Free Delivery

With the change of seasons comes changes to our skin and sleep. This past week I've focused on many of the top enhancements for a more soothing and restful sleep. Today's deal checks all the boxes.

A trending sheet set that I purchased during Prime Day 2017 (and is now a worldwide best-seller) combines the soothing benefits of aloe vera with a soft weave you will never see under $50.

These sheets are treated with a 100 percent all-natural aloe vera to help hydrate your skin while you sleep. Resistant to fading, staining, shrinking, wrinkles, dust mites, mold, mildew and other allergens, these are the softest and most durable sheets I've tested.

The sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets have a 16-inch deep pocket fitted sheet for an oversized mattresses with elastic all the way around the fitted sheet for a snug fit.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

This is the best bedding deal you will see this season and it surpasses any sheet set deal (of this quality) offered during the holiday season.

Features of the Pur Luxury sheet set

Soft, silky and luxurious sheets

These same designer sheets are sold in high-end department stores

Ideal for the master bedroom, guest rooms and even kids' rooms at these prices

Fade resistant and hypoallergenic

Highest resistance rating to dust mites, mold and mildew alongside other allergens

100 percent all-natural aloe vera soothes and calms the skin

Resistant to staining, shrinking and wrinkles

More durable and softer than cotton sheets

Machine washable

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Lowest-recorded price today

​​​​​

$50 Off Pur Luxury 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set + Free Delivery

Was: $99.99

Sale: $49.99

These soft and silky bed sheets are the best ones we've tested this season (click the play button to see how they look in person).

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA