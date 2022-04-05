Missouri Dept. of Revenue delays preventing man from titling, selling car

“I have no where to turn," said Scott Nauert. "I’m at the state’s mercy at this point, and they don’t have an answer for me.”

CLAYTON, Mo. — A Clayton man said delays at the Missouri Department of Revenue are costing him thousands of dollars, so he reached out to 5 On Your Side for help.

When Scott Nauert saw a Volvo S60 Polestar online last August he knew he had to have it.

“I’m a big Volvo enthusiast so I had to have a Polestar,” said Scott Nauert.

Since there are only twenty in the United States it didn’t bother him to travel to Connecticut to pickup the car, but little did he know a mix up would cause him big issues.

“They put the wrong lien holder on the title,” said Nauert.

Nauert submitted documentation to the Missouri Department of Revenue for a corrected title in February.

“We are in May and they still don’t have any answer for me,” said Nauert.

That's causing Nauert major issues since the car no longer suits his needs.

“I’m under a lot of stress because I have people wanting to buy my car and I can’t sell it,” said Nauert. “I’ve got three buyers lined up right now that are ready to pick the car up and I can’t sell it because the Department of Revenue told me you can’t sell your car. You have to wait for us.”

In an effort to find out what’s causing the months long delay 5 On Your Side reached out to the Missouri Department of Revenue, but more than 24 hours later a spokesperson has yet to respond to our questions.

“Our elected officials need to take a close look at what’s going on in the Department of Revenue and take measures to immediately correct this,” said Nauert.

A quick search of the Department of Revenue website shows multiple job openings.

“We should expect better from our Government,” said Nauert. “I have no where to turn. I’m at the state’s mercy at this point, and they don’t have an answer for me.”

