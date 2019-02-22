ST. LOUIS — It might still be winter, but now is the time to start thinking about getting a summer job.

Companies across the St. Louis area already are hiring for thousands of seasonal positions. Some of those could even turn into a permanent gig.

Here’s a look at some of the hiring fairs coming up that you can check out.

More than 100 positions during baseball season

Bring a drivers license and a resume

Parking will be validated

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23

FOX Sports Midwest Live! In Ballpark Village

Variety of positions available

Perks for employees include free tickets and members-only events

Job seekers receive a free ticket that can be used during the 2019 season

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 23-24

4900 Six Flags Road

Eureka, MO 63025

Hundreds of available jobs across multiple industries

On-the-spot interviews and job offers

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

DoubleTree Westport

1973 Craigshire Road

St. Louis, MO 63146

And there’s no specific hiring fair for this one, but Lowe’s said it plans to hire more than 65,000 people in 2019. More than 50,000 of the positions are expected to be seasonal. Find out more about the company’s announcement here.

Every Monday on Today in St. Louis, we talk to a career coach about your job-related questions. Do you need help with a resume? Are you looking to change career paths? Need advice on landing your dream job? Email #TISL anchor reporter Jenn Sullivan, and she'll take your questions straight to our career coach.

