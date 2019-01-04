ST. LOUIS — We’ve all been there, feeling like you’re in a rut at work, but there are steps you can take to bring some positivity into your life.

“The worst thing you can do is nothing,” according to Career Coach, Bernie Frazier.

She recommended figuring out what it is that upsets you. Ask yourself whether it’s the people you work with, the work you’re doing or location. It might even be how much time you’re spending at work.

Frazier suggested talking to someone about it.

“Find someone you can talk to and maybe that’s going to human resources and telling them, ‘I’m not happy with the work that I’m doing’,” she said.

Even getting the wheels cranking on how to improve your situation will help put you in a more positive mindset.

“Whatever assignments that you have ask yourself, ‘Is this the best I can do? Are there other things I can do to enhance this?’” said Frazier.

Finally, remember you have a job. Just being employed is a good thing.

For more information about Bernie Frazier click here.

MORE CAREER HELP: