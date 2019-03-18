ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for a bigger challenge at work, it might be time for a promotion.

5 On Your Side career coach Bernie Frazier said there are three things people need to do to get noticed by their boss.

Do your job well Work to make your boss’ job easier Show that you’re a strong problem solver and you don’t have to be told step by step what to do

Frazier said employees should have a mentor and a sponsor—the two are different. Mentors can help you with day-to-day tasks. Sponsors should be someone high up in the company who invests in your success.

“Unlike a mentor, who is behind the scenes, a sponsor is basically someone who is bringing you up under their brand,” said Frazier. “They can help move you along, get you positioned and get you the ‘yes’ stamp.”

