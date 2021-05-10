Illinois job fair seeking teachers of color

Hundreds of educators and employers are hiring, and you can chat, text, video or phone interview directly with recruiters

ST. LOUIS — There’s a push among many school districts to hire more people of color. And now, an Illinois job fair hopes to draw teachers of color to new positions.

The job fair is all virtual, and it's happening Wednesday, May 12 from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Hundreds of educators and employers will be hiring from public schools, private schools, charter schools, colleges, trade schools, vocational schools and universities.

You'll be able to chat, text, video or phone interview directly with recruiters.

It's sponsored by TeachersJobFairs.org and you can register here.

Employers are looking to fill everything from entry level jobs all the way to experienced teaching positions, and it's free.

Remember, you should never have to pay for a job opportunity or for someone to review your resume.

Ballpark Village Hiring Event

Here's your chance to work at Ballpark Village.

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is one of the sponsors of a virtual hiring event Thursday, May 13. Available positions include hospitality, cooks and security.

It's from 10 a.m.-noon, and you need an email invite to attend. Email kriddick@stlworks.com for the invitation.

Have your resume available and be prepared to interview.

Professional workshops can sharpen skills

If you're looking for that edge in finding and landing a job, there are a number of free, online professional workshops available.

They’re offered by the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment and the state of Missouri.

Look for different topics every day of the week.

For example, there are two on Tuesdays: one on writing effective cover letters and another with tips for networking and developing a 30-second elevator pitch.

You do have to register as a job seeker through jobs.mo.gov.

Apprentice Connect

Have you ever considered an apprenticeship? It’s a real job where you learn, gain experience and get paid.

It can be a bridge between school and a profitable career or even a great way to make a career change.

Apprentice Connect is the online place to search for an apprenticeship match, while hiring organizations search for you. If your profile is what they are looking for, they can reach out directly to you about their opportunities.

Apprenticeships offer the chance to earn while you learn, get hands-on training and career-relevant classroom time, all in one program.