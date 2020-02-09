Illinois utility companies continue to postpone disconnections

Several companies have agreed to postpone disconnections through Sept. 30

CHICAGO — Several of Illinois’ electric, natural gas, water and sewer utility companies have voluntarily agreed to extend the postponement of disconnections for residents.

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) made the announcement on Wednesday.

The companies who have agreed to postpone disconnections until Sept. 30 include Nicor Gas, Northshore/Peoples Gas, Illinois American Water, Aqua Illinois and Utility Services of Illinois. Ameren Illinois and ComEd have agreed to extend through September 10.

Consumer Gas and Liberty Utilities previously agreed not to disconnect customers until six months after the postponement period expired, which occurred on June 26, taking them past September.

“Given the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in communities across Illinois, and the prerequisite for residents to stay connected to school, work and family during a pandemic, I am pleased that several of the state’s larger regulated utilities have once again agreed to extend the moratorium on disconnections for residential customers,” said Chairman Carrie K. Zalewski. “I also encourage residents struggling to pay their bills to call their utility providers to set up a deferred payment plan so that they do not lose service when the moratorium is lifted.”

On June 18, ICC approved COVID-19 utility relief stipulated agreements. The agreements provided consumer protections involving utility credit and collection practices, deferred payment agreements and temporary waivers of reconnection fees and new deposit requirements.

“The ICC is continuing to monitor the situation and is working to help residents impacted by COVID-19 from losing access to life-saving utility services,” ICC executive director Christy George said.