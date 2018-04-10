ST. LOUIS — Looking to snag that holiday bonus? Join JCPenney on Tuesday, October 16 for their second annual National Hiring Day and be one of the eight associates to win a $5,000 trip to beautiful destinations including NYC and Miami.

In an attempt to fill the 300 seasonal positions throughout the St. Louis area, JCPenney will be conducting in-person interviews from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various store locations. Open positions range from cashiers and customer service representatives to replenishment staff and SEPHORA beauty consultants. With the holiday season quickly approaching, management is looking to fill these positions quickly and will make several employment offers on-the-spot.

RELATED: UPS hiring 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of holiday rush

This is JCPenney’s second annual hiring event; however, to attract and retain committed candidates, the store is introducing a number of new rewards packages for their holiday team. Eight randomly-selected employees will be awarded a holiday package, each valued up to $5,000. These packages include trips to destinations Banff, Alberta, Canada; New York City; and Miami--lodging, airfare and entertainment all included.

In addition to these eight lucky winners, five additional employees will receive a prize package, each with a different theme including smart home, outdoor, technology and glamour bundles. All hourly associates and seasonal associates that remain a part of the JCPenney team through December 29, 2018 are eligible to win.

All skill levels are welcome and encouraged to apply before the event either in-store or at jcpcareers.com.

© 2018 KSDK