ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a job in the hotel industry, get your resume ready.

The Chase Park Plaza is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 11. There will be two sessions for job seekers. The first begins at 9 a.m. and runs until noon; the second goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“With the recent completion of the re-imagining project, The Chase now is 100% operational and we need to fill dozens of open positions," said Director of Sales and Marketing Frederik Houben.

More than 40 full- and part-time positions are available, including restaurant greeters, servers, bartenders, guest service agents, concierge, housekeeping room attendants and general maintenance engineer.

The job fair will take place inside the Lindell Ballroom at The Chase Park Plaza, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108. Be sure to bring your resume because hiring could happen on the spot.

“We are eager to expand our Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta family and welcome new members who will embody our 'Culture of Caring' philosophy that we implement and exemplify every day," Houben said.

For more information visit the “Careers” section at sonesta.com/chaseparkplaza.

More information about the open positions will be available at the job fair, along with representatives from the departments. Background checks will be required.

