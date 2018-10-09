ST. LOUIS — Are you looking for a job? Dozens of companies will be looking for you this Wednesday in St. Louis.

JobNewsUSA.com will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 12 at the Doubletree Hotel Westport. The address is 1973 Craigshire Road in Maryland Heights.

Dozens of companies will be onsite holding interviews, including the FBI, Panera Bread (St. Louis Bread Co.), Mercy Health Systems, BJC, Walmart and Wendy’s.

The job fair flyer indicates there are more than 1,000 jobs available ranging from entry level to management. Recruiters are prepared to offer jobs on the spot.

READ MORE: St. Louis Public Library holding job fair

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. For those looking for resume help, free resume reviews will be available.

Parking and admission for the job fair are free.

Everyone is encouraged to preregister for the event to avoid long lines at the door. For more information and to register, click here.

© 2018 KSDK