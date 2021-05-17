4 job fairs and thousands of jobs up for grabs this week

One job fair is sponsored by the state of Missouri and will be virtual. The other three will be in-person, so dress professionally and bring resumes

ST. LOUIS — In this week's Career Central, St. Louis area residents looking for work have their pick of four different job fairs.

JobNewsUSA job fair

More than 1,000 positions are up for grabs at a jobnewsusa.com job fair this Thursday, May 20. Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground and Drury Hotels are just some of the dozens of companies that have immediate hiring needs.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Orlando Gardens Conference and Events Center, located at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights.

This is a live, in-person event. Everyone must wear face masks, observe social distancing and you are asked not to shake hands. Dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

Job seekers can pre-register for the event online here.

Return Strong virtual job fair

On Tuesday, May 18, there's a "Return Strong Virtual Job Fair."

This is one in a series of virtual job fairs sponsored by the state of Missouri. It will feature open positions in the field of information technology.

Be sure to register ahead of time, create a profile and upload your resume online here.

WestRock hiring event

Another big hiring event is set for Tuesday, May 18, in the City of St. Louis.

WestRock will be at SLATE's offices hiring up to 15 workers for its north city location. Salaries start at $14.50 an hour.

There are open positions for warehouse workers, general laborers and packers. There's no heavy lifting, the company said.

The company offers full benefits, and these are full-time positions.

Interested candidates can go to SLATE located at 1520 Market Street, Room 3050, St. Louis, Missouri 63103.

St. Louis County Department of Revenue hiring event

On Wednesday, May 19, there's an in-person St. Louis city-county job fair for open positions at the Missouri Department of Revenue. Salaries range between $14 and $16.65 per hour.