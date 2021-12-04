Missouri, Illinois among states in FDA recall of Meow Mix cat food

MISSOURI, USA — The J.M. Smucker Co. has announced a limited, voluntary recall of two lots of Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food (30-pound bag) because of potential salmonella contamination.
The company says it has received no reports of pet illness or adverse reaction and has issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.
The impacted products were sold at select Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
The concern is that pets may be at risk and salmonella can infect humans when the food is handled by pet owners.
In cats, salmonella symptoms can include vomiting and diarrhea but are more likely to consist of decreased appetite, fever and excessive salivation. In humans, salmonella can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Cats can also infect their owners with salmonella even if they're not showing symptoms.
To find out if you have Meow Mix that is part of the recall, check for UPC codes of 2927452099 and best by dates of September 14 and September 15 of 2022. If you have any of the products, dispose of them immediately and wash your hands after handling the packaging. If your cat consumed the food or is experiencing symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately.