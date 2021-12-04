Missouri, Illinois among states in FDA recall of Meow Mix cat food

The recall is because of salmonella concerns for pets and humans, and the product – 30-pound bags of Original Choice Dry Cat Food – was sold in 8 states

MISSOURI, USA — The J.M. Smucker Co. has announced a limited, voluntary recall of two lots of Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food (30-pound bag) because of potential salmonella contamination.

The company says it has received no reports of pet illness or adverse reaction and has issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

The impacted products were sold at select Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The concern is that pets may be at risk and salmonella can infect humans when the food is handled by pet owners.

PET FOOD RECALL: The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling two lots of Meow Mix Original Dry Cat Food (sold in 30 lb. bags) due to possible contamination with Salmonella, which poses a health risk to pets & their human caregivers https://t.co/j5GS7MU80m pic.twitter.com/LPmLUMj6JW — FDA CVM (@FDAanimalhealth) April 12, 2021

In cats, salmonella symptoms can include vomiting and diarrhea but are more likely to consist of decreased appetite, fever and excessive salivation. In humans, salmonella can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Cats can also infect their owners with salmonella even if they're not showing symptoms.