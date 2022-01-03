Own piece of The Pageant: The historic music venue selling its furniture

The concert hall, located in the Delmar Loop says they are renovating the balcony, which is why the floor-mounted seats are up for sale

ST. LOUIS — If you've ever been to a theatre or auditorium, you are probably familiar with the folding seats.

It's a staple for entertainment show experiences, and you could have a piece of that right in your home.

The Pageant announced on Facebook that they are selling some of their furniture. According to the listing, the concert venue is upgrading its balcony seats and selling the originals.

So, here's your chance to "own a piece of St. Louis concert history," the post read.

The floor-mounted seats are available for $100 per pair.

For more information, such as seat measurements, click here.

They are limited, and customers can not buy more than two pairs of seats.

You can purchase in-person at The Halo Bar on Friday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The buyer is responsible for loading and transporting seats in their vehicle. The Pageant asks for cash only.



