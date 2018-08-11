ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday it is now offering customers the option of curbside pickup at four stores in the St. Louis area with plans to expand to four additional stores in January 2019.

With curbside pickup, Schnucks customers can order groceries online and, at a time chosen by the customer, the items are delivered to the customer’s car in the Schnucks parking lot without the customer ever having to leave their car.

Schnucks is the first traditional grocer to offer the service in the St. Louis area, according to a press release.

Schnucks stores offering curbside pickup:

1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63303

1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, Mo. 63017

6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117

5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139

Schnucks stores to offer curbside pickup in January 2019:

4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128

12756 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141

10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122

13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo. 63033

Customers can use curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on curbside pickup, click here.

