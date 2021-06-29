Six Flags offers incentives as it tries to staff up ahead of the busy season

Among the incentives: seasonal employees who work July 1 through Labor Day may qualify for a 10% bonus on what they’ve earned

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags is hiring.

The Eureka amusement park is fully operational, but right before their busy season begins park officials are finding they need additional employees.

Six Flags officials aren't sure why they find themselves needing more employees this year, but they point out it’s happening in other industries as well all over the country.

“We have raised our pay rates,” said Six Flags spokesperson Elizabeth Gotway. “The majority of our positions start at $12 per hour. Our lifeguards start at $14, our security starts at $18."

Besides a pay raises, Six Flags also is offering several other perks for working in the theme park.

“We have right now a bonus going on for our seasonal employees. If they work July 1 through Labor Day, they will get a 10% bonus on what they’ve earned.”

The park also is willing to pay for lifeguard certification. Food service employees can get free meals, and free memberships will be available for families of seasonal employees.

5 On Your Side asked Six Flags guests who are parents how they’d feel about their kids working there.

“It seems like a great place to work. It’s clean; everyone is friendly," Laura Yates said.

“You get to be outside. Maybe ride the rides on your shift, probably get a discount on food. It’s probably a good opportunity for a college kid,” said Heather Redman.

“It’s a great place. It’s a fun place. I think for the kids it’s enjoyable,” Olga Abreu commented.

And if you see a ride that is not operating, it is not because of a staffing shortage, park officials said.

“It could be for weather, it could be for a break, it could be because we’re helping a guest that needs special attention,” Gotway explained.

She said Six Flags is getting into its high demand season and park officials want to make sure they can meet that demand.

“It’s really across the park,” she said, speaking of the need for additional employees. “We have positions open in our water park for lifeguards. We’re still hiring for security and ride operators. Really, just about anything you’re interested, we have a spot for you.”

Gotway said Six Flags also is offering more flexibility when it comes to dress code. While they do require uniforms, there is more flexibility regarding shoes, earrings, tattoos and hair color.