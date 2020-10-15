Drive-thru job interviews happening Thursday at 2 St. Louis area hospitals

SSM Health is looking to interview candidates for several open positions at its hospitals in Bridgeton and Lake St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Job seekers can interview for open positions at SSM Health in a safe, socially distant way Thursday.

The health provider is holding a drive-thru recruitment event from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at SSM Health’s hospitals in Bridgeton and Lake St. Louis.

Job candidates pull up to the recruitment area and stay in their cars while being interviewed about open positions. Masks will be required.

SSM Health needs to fill positions in the following areas:

Nursing

Housekeeping

Behavioral health

Security

Pharmacy

Respiratory therapy

Reservations are needed and can be made on SSM Health’s website here.