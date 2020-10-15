Drive-thru job interviews happening Thursday at 2 St. Louis area hospitals

ST. LOUIS — Job seekers can interview for open positions at SSM Health in a safe, socially distant way Thursday.
The health provider is holding a drive-thru recruitment event from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at SSM Health’s hospitals in Bridgeton and Lake St. Louis.
Job candidates pull up to the recruitment area and stay in their cars while being interviewed about open positions. Masks will be required.
SSM Health needs to fill positions in the following areas:
- Nursing
- Housekeeping
- Behavioral health
- Security
- Pharmacy
- Respiratory therapy
Reservations are needed and can be made on SSM Health’s website here.
The drive-thru hiring recruiting events will take place at SSM Health DePaul Hospital at 12303 DePaul Drive in Bridgeton and at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake St. Louis at 100 Medical Plaza in Lake St. Louis.