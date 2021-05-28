St. Louis extends pause on evictions — with some exceptions

Evictions can continue at commercial properties and if there's criminal activity. The order also allows some evictions if rent or utilities haven't been paid

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is extending its eviction moratorium in most cases for another month, through the month of June.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer's order for the city extends the moratorium that was set to expire on May 31. It still allows for exceptions, such as evictions of commercial properties and criminal activity.

The order also allows for some evictions to continue if rent or utilities haven’t been paid.

The judge’s order states funding to help pay for rent and utilities has been available through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program and the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program. Since those programs have been available, anyone who hasn’t received assistance to pay the housing bills could be evicted. The eviction judgements had to have been obtained before April 17.

Last week, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the city received $7.5 million in ERA funding from the U.S. Treasury Department. The money is from the first round of funding through the Biden administration. The city anticipates receiving a second round of funding in the next few months.

Eligible renters can apply for financial help on the city's website here.

Eligibility requirements include:

Currently residing in a residential property in the City of St. Louis

Having a household income at or below 80% of the area median income

Having a demonstrated risk of housing instability or homelessness without assistance

One or more individuals in the household currently experiencing a reduction in household income

Money will be paid directly to the landlord or utility provider. Financial assistance can cover a total of 12 months after March 2020.