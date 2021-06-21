City of St. Louis hoping to fill 100+ jobs right now

The city is looking for everything from airport police officers to water plant workers

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side has several job opportunities to tell you about in this week’s Career Central.

Openings with the City of St. Louis

Right now, the City of St. Louis is hoping to fill more than 100 open positions. They're in all city departments, everything from airport police officers to water plant workers.

You can browse job openings and start an application on the St. Louis city government website.

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) will even help you write a resume and prepare for the interview. Call 314-589-8000 for more information or show up in person at the SLATE Missouri Job Center, which is located at 1520 Market Street on the third floor.

SLATE is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. except on Wednesdays, when the office opens at 9 a.m.

No appointment is necessary.

“Return Strong” virtual job fair Tuesday

The state of Missouri will sponsor a "Return Strong” virtual job fair Tuesday, June 22. This one will feature open positions in the health care industry.

You'll be able to search job listings, meet with hiring organizations, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.

Register with jobs.mo.gov, then create a profile and upload your resume. You can register for the fair once you’ve done that.

This link will get you started.

All participating employers have job openings and will be available to chat using the job fair platform during the event.

Hispanic Chamber hosts job fair

Panera, Centene, Ballpark Village and Spectrum are among the companies hiring at a virtual job and networking fair Thursday, June 24 from 2-5 p.m.

It's sponsored by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis.

You'll find positions ranging from entry-level to professional to the executive level.

You do need to register, upload a resume and create a pitch video.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to participate:



Start here and create an account using an email address and password Upload a professional headshot Upload a resume Create a 20- to 30-second pitch video