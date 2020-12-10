Now hiring: Job fair looks to fill more than 1,000 openings in St. Louis Tuesday

Know someone who's looking for a job? Dozens of employers will be looking to fill more than 1,000 open positions

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — With layoffs and furloughs happening across the country due to COVID-19, there will be dozens of businesses looking to hire in the St. Louis area Tuesday.

Job News USA will hold a hiring event on Oct. 13. It goes from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Orlando Gardens Conferences and Events Center at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights.

Job seekers will be able to talk one-on-one with recruiters. Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring resumes with them. They can pre-register to the job fair on the Job News USA website.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be several safety measures in place. Masks will be required at all times. Attendees will enter the job fair through one door and leave out the back. Handshaking is discouraged. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the event space. If you’re sick or have been sick in the last two weeks, you’re asked to not attend.

Parking and admission are free.

Recruiters will be looking to fill more than 1,000 open positions. The following companies are planning to attend the fair: