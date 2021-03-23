Know someone who's searching for a job? Dozens of employers will be looking to fill open positions

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — There's good news for anyone looking for a job. As COVID-19 restrictions start to ease in many communities, dozens of businesses are looking to hire in the St. Louis area Thursday.

Job News USA will hold a hiring event on March 25. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Orlando's Event and Conference Center, which is located at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights.

Sponsors include Procter & Gamble, General Motors, FedEx, FBI, Clarkson Eyecare, Patriot Group and Top Golf.

Job seekers will be able to talk one-on-one with recruiters. Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. Pre-registration is available on the Job News USA website.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be several safety measures in place. Masks will be required at all times, and all attendees must comply with social distancing guidelines on site. No hand shaking is allowed. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the event space. If you’re sick or have been sick in the last two weeks, you’re asked to not attend.

Parking and admission are free.

Recruiters will be looking to fill more than 1,000 open positions. Companies attending include: