Looking for a new career? St. Louis job training program now accepting applications

ST. LOUIS — Every Monday, 5 On Your Side is bringing you Career Central, stories about who’s hiring and job training opportunities.

WOIA Job Training Opportunities

If you're over the age of 17, living in the City of St. Louis and looking for a new career, there are training opportunities just waiting for you.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WOIA) is a federal program that provides funding for local workforce programs.

In a partnership with the City of St. Louis, courses are now available for high-demand jobs in the health care industry.

If you qualify, you could get up to $7,000 in scholarships to cover the cost of tuition and other expenses.

You'd train with one of six providers in the health care program: St. Louis College of Health Careers, Daruby School, Applied Technology Services/Special School District, Bell-Brown Medical Institute, Aspire Healthcare Solutions and St. Louis Community College.

Programs are also available in the automotive, IT, manufacturing, construction trades and financial sectors.

Call 314-598-8000 during regular business hours for information.

"Return Strong" Virtual Job Fair

The state of Missouri is sponsoring another "Return Strong” virtual job fair , Tuesday, May 4.

It's one of a series of job fairs run by the state to get residents back to work.

You have the chance to apply to positions in different industries statewide.

Find more information, create a profile and upload your resume on the state's website here.

Then, you'll be able to search job listings, meet with hiring organizations and receive tips for resume writing and job interviews.

Beware of Job Scams

And another reminder to be on the lookout for job scams.

In some cases, emails are sent offering a job or offering to review your resume online.

Be cautious and never send anyone money who has offered you work of any kind. Even if they sent you a check you deposited, the check could be a fake.

