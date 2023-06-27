Starbucks adds three new Refreshers flavors to its menu: Pineapple Passionfruit, Strawberry Acai, Mango Dragonfruit

The fruity and refreshing drinks feature Starbucks Refreshers beverages blended with real fruit pieces, lemonade and a swirl of strawberry puree.

SEATTLE — Starbucks is giving customers a new way to cool off this summer with the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages, available in three flavors: Pineapple Passionfruit, Strawberry Açaí and Mango Dragonfruit.

The new items join the Starbucks menu today, the company said in a press release.

The fruity and refreshing drinks feature Starbucks Refreshers beverages blended with real fruit pieces, lemonade and a swirl of strawberry puree.

The new items were inspired in part by the creativity of Starbucks baristas, the company claims.

“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade or blending with ice,” said Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks. “Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”

Frozen Strawberry Açaí Lemonade is reminiscent of a classic strawberry lemonade, with an icy twist, combining the flavors of sweet strawberry and açaí notes blended with lemonade, real strawberries and ice.

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade looks like sunset in a cup, with tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit blended with real diced pineapple and lemonade.

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade features flavors of sweet mango and dragonfruit blended with real pieces of dragonfruit, lemonade and ice for a refreshing summer vibe.

For more than a decade, Starbucks Refreshers beverages have been a colorful taste of summer, the company said.