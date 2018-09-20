ST. LOUIS — Supervalu is cutting 1,005 jobs as it closes 11 Shop ‘n Save stores and a distribution center not part of the deal with Schnuck Markets Inc.

The majority of the layoffs concern the 788 employees across 10 Shop ‘n Save stores and an office in Missouri. Those and the 157 layoffs at the distribution center will begin Nov. 19 and wrap up by Dec. 14-21. The 60 employees at the Shop ‘n Save store in Collinsville will lose their jobs on Sept. 30, according to documents filed with the states of Missouri and Illinois under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

The Business Journal previously reported that the distribution center, at 7100 Hazelwood Ave. in Hazelwood, would close but not how many employees would be affected nor the exact timeline of the closing.

