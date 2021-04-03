Your common tax questions answered

We took some of your most frequently asked questions to a tax expert to help you make the most of your filing

ST. LOUIS — Life has looked a little different, so your taxes might, too.

So, 5 On Your Side asked Rebekah Tucker with Anders CPA some of the common questions you might have when trying to make the most of your filing.

If your office is closed and you've been working from home, can your home office be a write off?

Not likely, if you are an employee who receives a W2 form. Though there are some credits for self-employed individuals, Tucker said other work-from-home tax benefits went away a few years ago.

“I would recommend reaching out to your employer and seeing if there's any reimbursements that you can work out with them for maybe any of those extra expenses that you took on this year,” she said.

Can I write off extra childcare costs from when my kids’ school or daycare closed?

To an extent, and childcare tax credits apply even if you take standard deduction.

“If you were working or actively looking for work, then you can include some child care expenses to a qualified individual, up to $3,000 for one child or $6,000 of expenses for two or more children,” said Tucker. “It's not new, but maybe people needed to pay those expenses when in the past they did not.”

Can I get anything back for charity donations?

Yes, even if you take standard deduction.

In previous years, charitable donations were accounted for only if you itemized your deductions. This year, you can receive a credit of up to $300 in 2020.

“Definitely worth it,” said Tucker, noting this has been extended to the 2021 tax year as well.

Should I ask for a check or direct deposit?

“We in general recommend direct deposit for taxpayers because that is going to get your refund to you the quickest,” said Tucker, adding that it could help you get future stimulus checks faster, too.

You can now file your taxes with the IRS. The filing deadline is April 15. For more information, visit the IRS' website.

If you have a question about filing your taxes this year or the upcoming stimulus payments, email the reporter at allorico@ksdk.com.