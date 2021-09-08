Truck driver shortage prompts opening of St. Louis driving school

There is a career waiting and good money and benefits to be made, and it can happen in as little as four weeks

ST. LOUIS — The long wait for deliveries of goods to your home and business since COVID-19 struck is still being felt with no end in sight.

The trucking industry shortage is part of the problem and it is the reason new truck driving schools are popping up across the U.S.

Roadmaster saw a need to start opening more schools, including right here in St. Louis.

"The first week is classroom, the second week is on the pad driving trucks around on a closed course, so it is nice and safe and then once you get comfortable with that we move you out on the road and four weeks later you are off and running with a new career," explained Brad Ball, Roadmaster Drivers School president.

A big reason for the shortage happened when the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration implemented the drug and alcohol clearing house. This gives employers, state driving agencies and law enforcement personnel information about CDL driver violations, making the nation's roads safer but in turn it eliminated thousands of drivers.

"That wiped out about 70,000 drivers. Also when COVID hit, drivers that were nearing retirement took early leave because they didn't want to be exposing themselves on the road, so we lost a lot of drivers," Ball said.

The shortage has had a widespread effect. Besides long delays in delivery of goods, it also has affected the fuel industry.

"We're finding that fuel is more expensive now because 25% of the tanker drivers are missing, basically they have tanker trucks with no drivers," Ball explained.

Ball said there are many benefits of considering trucking as a career, including the pay.

"The first year out average pay is about $50,000 and depending on where you live right here in St Louis is a great thoroughfare for trucking. So, there's a lot of opportunities to make good money here, like $50-, $60- to $70,000 within your first few years of driving a truck," he said. "There are so many industries looking to hire drivers and their benefit plans include insurance and 401(k)s as well as the opportunity to drive with your pet."