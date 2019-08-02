ST. LOUIS — Your next job could be at St. Louis’ crown jewel—the Gateway Arch.
The Arch and its park partners will be holding a job fair Saturday. They’re looking to hire more than 125 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.
It’s only February, but the Arch is starting to gear up for the 2019 tourism season.
Openings include:
- Tour Guides (Tram Ride to the Top)
- Sales Associates and Stock Clerks at The Arch Store
- Servers, Baristas and Prep Cooks at The Arch Cafe
- Ticket Sales Agents
- Gateway Arch Riverboats Staff including Deck Hands, Servers and Bartenders
- Photographers
- Visitor Service Assistant
- Seasonal Security Guard
- Custodial and Maintenance Workers
- Gardeners
- Park Guides
- Call Center Agents
- Administrative Positions
The job fair is Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Representatives from the Arch, National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Jefferson National Parks Association, Evelyn Hill and Photogenic will be on hand to answer questions about the openings.
Job seekers can click here for a full list of positions and application details.
For questions about parking near the Arch, click here.