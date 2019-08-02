ST. LOUIS — Your next job could be at St. Louis’ crown jewel—the Gateway Arch.

The Arch and its park partners will be holding a job fair Saturday. They’re looking to hire more than 125 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

It’s only February, but the Arch is starting to gear up for the 2019 tourism season.

Openings include:

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available
  • Tour Guides (Tram Ride to the Top)
  • Sales Associates and Stock Clerks at The Arch Store
  • Servers, Baristas and Prep Cooks at The Arch Cafe
  • Ticket Sales Agents
  • Gateway Arch Riverboats Staff including Deck Hands, Servers and Bartenders
  • Photographers
  • Visitor Service Assistant
  • Seasonal Security Guard
  • Custodial and Maintenance Workers
  • Gardeners
  • Park Guides
  • Call Center Agents
  • Administrative Positions

The job fair is Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RELATED: Six Flags St. Louis holding job fairs for the 2019 season

Representatives from the Arch, National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Jefferson National Parks Association, Evelyn Hill and Photogenic will be on hand to answer questions about the openings.

Job seekers can click here for a full list of positions and application details.

For questions about parking near the Arch, click here.