ST. LOUIS — Your next job could be at St. Louis’ crown jewel—the Gateway Arch.

The Arch and its park partners will be holding a job fair Saturday. They’re looking to hire more than 125 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

It’s only February, but the Arch is starting to gear up for the 2019 tourism season.

Openings include:

Tour Guides (Tram Ride to the Top)

Sales Associates and Stock Clerks at The Arch Store

Servers, Baristas and Prep Cooks at The Arch Cafe

Ticket Sales Agents

Gateway Arch Riverboats Staff including Deck Hands, Servers and Bartenders

Photographers

Visitor Service Assistant

Seasonal Security Guard

Custodial and Maintenance Workers

Gardeners

Park Guides

Call Center Agents

Administrative Positions

The job fair is Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Representatives from the Arch, National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Jefferson National Parks Association, Evelyn Hill and Photogenic will be on hand to answer questions about the openings.

Job seekers can click here for a full list of positions and application details.

For questions about parking near the Arch, click here.