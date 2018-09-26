ST. LOUIS — The grocery scene is changing again in St. Louis with another option that lets you skip the trip to the store and do all your shopping from home.

Amazon and Whole Foods Market launched delivery service Tuesday in the bi-state area.

Amazon Prime members will be able to shop online for thousands of items—including fresh produce, dairy, meat, seafood, and everyday essentials—and have them delivered to their home.

St. Louis also is one of the markets where select alcohol can be bought online and delivered.

RELATED: Shop 'n Save vs. Schnucks: Will you pay more once Shop 'n Save is gone?

“We’re excited to reach customers from Florissant in the north, past Concord in the south, into Manchester and Chesterfield in the west and across the border into Eastern St Louis, Illinois,” said Tanvi Patel, Head of Business Development for Prime Now.

Delivery is free for Prime members who pick a two-hour delivery window—the order must be more than $35.

Delivery is $4.99 for orders less than $35 and if shoppers need a one-hour delivery window instead.

RELATED: ALDI bringing home delivery to St. Louis

The new service from Amazon and Whole Foods is the latest grocery delivery option for the St. Louis area. Earlier this month, ALDI announced a partnership with Instacart that’ll let customers order groceries online and have them delivered in as little as an hour.

© 2018 KSDK