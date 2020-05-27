Boeing lays off more than 6,000 workers

CHICAGO — Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun issued a letter to employees notifying them about thousands of layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, 5,520 employees were approved for voluntary layoffs. Now, the company is starting involuntary layoffs, which affect 6,770 workers in the U.S.
Boeing said it will be providing severance pay, COBRA health care coverage and career transition services for those laid off workers.
The company also said international locations are working through workforce reductions.
“The COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices. We have done our very best to project the needs of our commercial airline customers over the next several years as they begin their path to recovery,” Calhoun said in the letter. “I wish there were some other way.”
Several other businesses and organizations have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have had to furlough or lay off staff and restaurants and other businesses have closed their doors permanently.
RELATED: These are the St. Louis area restaurants that have permanently closed during the coronavirus pandemic
