ST. LOUIS — Start the new year off by getting your finances in order!

The Office of the Treasurer in the City of St. Louis is offering a free credit and money management workshop.

It's being held Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the offices of St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE). They are located at 1520 Market Street, third floor, room 3050.

You can also attend virtually. But you do need to pre-register.

At the workshop, you can learn how to create your family's budget and savings plan, reduce debt, build your credit, and much more.

The session will be led by financial wellbeing coach Reginald Garth.

Register for free here.

