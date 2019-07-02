TAMPA, Fla. — Frontier is making a big push to get families to fly, and its new offer just might get some more of them in the air.

The airline is letting kids aged 14 and under fly for free.

Yes, free. Yes, 14 years, not 14 months.

There are conditions, of course. First off, the offer is for members of Frontier's Discount Den only, which is $59.99 a year. The club also offers access to the airline's lowest fares and first notice of special deals.

While kids fly free, their bags and seats and other add-ons are not free. Free seats don't qualify for Frontier miles, and if you change your flight after booking, you'll have to pay up for all seats.

The special is also limited to select dates and select flights. You can see what those dates and flights are by going to the Kids Fly Free website.

What about other airlines?

Many airlines will let infants under 2 years of age fly free provided they sit on their parents' lap.

Southwest Airlines offers a child fare for an accompanied child aged 2-11, according to its website.

Each airline lists its own conditions on their websites, so we suggest you give them a call before booking if you're looking to save some cash.

