ST. LOUIS — You can count on them for a good meal, but some employees say they can’t count on the Gamlin Restaurant Group for a paycheck.

Gamlin is one of the biggest and most well-known restaurant groups in St. Louis. They’re the people behind Subzero Vodka Bar, 1764 Public House and Gamlin Whiskey House, which anchors a corner in the heart of the Central West End.

However, several current and former employees told 5 On Your Side’s Abby Llorico Gamlin isn’t living up to its end of the employment deal.

They said checks were late and sometimes when they got their checks, they bounced.

Gabriella Jordan showed 5 On Your Side four paychecks the bank returned to her because she said they bounced. Jordan said she got those checks late in the first place.

Jordan ended up quitting her hostess job at Gamlin Whiskey House.

Derek Gamlin, who co-owns the restaurants with his brother, admitted that it’s been a tough year. They opened their latest restaurant—1764 Public House—during the protests in the Central West End and throughout St. Louis. He admitted they’ve had a tough time making money at the restaurant.

However, he denied that anyone is owed the money they deserve. He also struck down rumors that they’re planning on closing any of their locations.

The Gamlin Restaurant Group sent out a letter to their 210 local employees asking them to bear with them during this growth period. They also said business has been tougher this winter because of snowy weekends and cold weather.

The owners admitted that on the last payroll six of their 210 employees did get paychecks that bounced. The Gamlins said being able to pay workers eventually is better than cutting them off the payroll altogether.

“Some people got paid a little bit late, and there was a pay freeze. Unfortunately in this business sometimes you have to make those hard decisions to do that to keep people’s jobs,” Derek Gamlin told 5 On Your Side.

But he added that the employees stayed in the restaurant group for a reason.

“They stay because they make a lot of money, and they stay because they care about what we’re trying to do and they see our vision. We are here to be part of Central West, to be part of St. Louis and to be proud of it,” Gamlin said.