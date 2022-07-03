As gas prices hit record highs, here are some gas-saving tips

If you are looking for ways to save some money, here are some tips for finding a cheap place to fill up and how to improve your gas mileage.

ST. LOUIS — Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.

The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. And analysts say prices are not done going up yet.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50," GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan told the Associated Press. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. ... Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time."

If you head to KSDK.com/gasprices, you'll find a list of the 10 cheapest prices for gas in the greater St. Louis area.

The top 10 list is powered by GasBuddy, which also has smartphone apps in the Apple App and Google Play stores, so you can find the cheapest option while on the go.

And if you want to make your tank last a little longer, here are some tips from fueleconomy.gov to maximize your miles per gallon.