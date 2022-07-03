As gas prices hit record highs, here are some gas-saving tips

ST. LOUIS — Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.
The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. And analysts say prices are not done going up yet.
“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50," GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan told the Associated Press. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. ... Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time."
If you head to KSDK.com/gasprices, you'll find a list of the 10 cheapest prices for gas in the greater St. Louis area.
The top 10 list is powered by GasBuddy, which also has smartphone apps in the Apple App and Google Play stores, so you can find the cheapest option while on the go.
And if you want to make your tank last a little longer, here are some tips from fueleconomy.gov to maximize your miles per gallon.
- Drive sensibly: Aggressive driving like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking wastes gas. It can lower your gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic.
- Observe the speed limit: The average car reaches optimal fuel economy at around 50 mph. Fueleconomy.gov says each 5 mph over 50 is like paying an additional $0.24 at the pump.
- Avoid hauling cargo on the roof: More drag means less efficiency. If you can, pack your cargo inside the car to increase your car's aerodynamics.
- Don't pack more than you need: Every 100 extra pounds in your car can reduce your efficiency by 1%. That can add up over a long trip.
- Use cruise control: Using cruise control on the highway helps you maintain a constant speed and, in most cases, will save gas.
- Keep your tires inflated properly: Check your door jam for the PSI that is best for your car. It can save you a few cents per gallon.