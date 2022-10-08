Inflation-busting tips to save money at the grocery store

Experts always say things like "plan your meals" or "don’t shop hungry", but 5 On Your Side went to a grocery store to get inflation-busting tips that they even use.

ST. LOUIS — These days we’re all racking up bigger bills at the grocery store. Groceries are up 11% from last year, despite inflation relief legislation potentially on the horizon.

Ryan Cuba is the chief merchant at Schnucks. He said there have been a lot of sleepless nights worried about supply chain issues and getting food through the door as grocers have seen double-digit price increases. Still, many stores have door-busting sales to keep customers walking in.

Cuba said a good place to start with deals is looking for manager’s specials. These are items that are close to their expiration date and should be eaten or frozen within a few days. Pro tip? Cuba said getting to the store in the morning is usually the best time to find the most plentiful manager’s specials—that could be an automatic savings of 20% alone.

Another tip – Cuba said pick store brands over brand names.

“You’re saving 40% just making a switch,” said Cuba about the store-brand peanut butter over the leading national brand.

In a recent taste test at Ohio State University, most respondents found they liked the generic peanut butter over a brand name.

"In often cases, for generic brands, it's still the name brand that's making them, right?” said Christopher Simons, associate professor of food and science technology at Ohio State University. “They're just slapping a different label on it when it comes out of the end of the pipe."

Going alongside store sales, Schnucks also has a butcher’s bundle – it’s a deal that’s been getting people through the doors for a couple of years now, but it’s been extremely popular as meat prices continue to rise. The bundle at Schnucks costs a little less than $20 and offers several proteins.

“So for less than $20, less than $5 a day, you can have center of the plate protein four days of the week,” said Cuba.

Still, the biggest savings are tied to your phone, he said.

“That's really where you're gonna save the money—the digital coupon,” said Cuba.

Often, digital coupons bring double-digit savings, and they’re tied to your shopping habits. Some grocery store apps, like Schnucks, offer cash back in rewards or gas savings.

“Our job now is to find ways to add value to what we sell for our customers, give them ways that they can save money,” said Cuba.