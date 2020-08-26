IRS to send out 50,000 checks withheld by mistake

According to the IRS, the catch-up payments are expected to be issued in early-to-mid-September

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service said it will soon send ‘catch-up’ Economic Impact Payment (EIP) checks to about 50,000 people whose portion of the EIP was diverted to pay their spouse’s past-due child support.

According to the IRS, the catch-up payments are expected to be issued in early-to-mid-September. They will be mailed as checks to any eligible spouse who submitted Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation, along with their 2019 federal income tax return or in some cases their 2018 tax return.

The IRS said these spouses do not need to do anything else to get their money and the IRS will automatically issue the portion of the EIP that was applied to the other spouse’s debt.

“The IRS is aware that some individuals did not file a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation, and did not receive their portion of the EIP for the same reason above. These individuals also do not need to take any action and do not need to submit a Form 8379. The IRS does not yet have a timeframe but will automatically issue the portion of the EIP that was applied to the other spouse's debt at a later date,” the IRS said in a news release.

Affected taxpayers can check the status of their Payment by using the Get My Payment tool, available only on IRS.gov.