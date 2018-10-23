ST. LOUIS — Kohl’s is hiring for the holidays.

The retailer is holding a hiring event at these St. Louis area locations this Friday and Saturday:

Kohl's Crestwood Store, 9701 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63126

Kohl's O'Fallon Store, 2110 State Hwy K, O'Fallon, MO 63368

Kohl's Manchester Store, 14425 Andersohn Dr, Manchester, MO 63011

Kohl's Arnold Store, 2150 Michigan Ave, Arnold, MO 63010

Kohl's Ellisville Store, 25 Ellisville Towne Centre Dr, Ellisville, MO 63011

Kohl's Creve Coeur Store, 955 Woodcrest Executive Dr, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Job seekers can stop by the stores during business hours for an opportunity to interview for a position. Kohl’s is looking to fill several positions, including stockroom operations associates and sales associates. Seasonal workers also will be considered for full- and part-time positions after the holidays.

Kohl’s said it offers competitive wages, a weekly pay schedule, a 15 percent discount and special Associate Shop days for more savings.

