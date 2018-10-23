ST. LOUIS — Kohl’s is hiring for the holidays.
The retailer is holding a hiring event at these St. Louis area locations this Friday and Saturday:
- Kohl's Crestwood Store, 9701 Watson Rd, St. Louis, MO 63126
- Kohl's O'Fallon Store, 2110 State Hwy K, O'Fallon, MO 63368
- Kohl's Manchester Store, 14425 Andersohn Dr, Manchester, MO 63011
- Kohl's Arnold Store, 2150 Michigan Ave, Arnold, MO 63010
- Kohl's Ellisville Store, 25 Ellisville Towne Centre Dr, Ellisville, MO 63011
- Kohl's Creve Coeur Store, 955 Woodcrest Executive Dr, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Job seekers can stop by the stores during business hours for an opportunity to interview for a position. Kohl’s is looking to fill several positions, including stockroom operations associates and sales associates. Seasonal workers also will be considered for full- and part-time positions after the holidays.
Kohl’s said it offers competitive wages, a weekly pay schedule, a 15 percent discount and special Associate Shop days for more savings.
