TAMPA, Fla. — Laser Spine Institute is closing all its locations immediately, the company announced Friday.

The company, which was headquartered and founded in Tampa, said it "is reaching out to other surgical providers in the markets where they operate -- Tampa, Cincinnati, Scottsdale, St. Louis -- to determine whether these providers have the capacity to absorb the additional surgical demand."

It said it is also contacting patients who had surgeries scheduled to refer them to other providers.

In a release, the company blamed the closure on financial problems and said it had tried cost-saving measures over the past six months, including closing three surgical centers.

“My heart goes out to our great, dedicated staff who have stuck with us through all of our adversity and worked so tirelessly to help us right the ship,” said Jake Brace, Laser Spine Institute’s CEO

The company, which was founded in Tampa, had a location at 5332 Avion Park Drive.

More than 500 employees nationwide were laid off.

According to the company's website, it had treated more than 75,000 patients.

The company’s Twitter account has made no mention of the layoffs. It had last tweeted about employees donating blood just moments before employees were told they were out of work.

