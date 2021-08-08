Your Money | 'Governor Parson sucker-punched Missouri families': Grassroots effort grows to reinstate federal unemployment benefits

More Missourians are trying to take matters in their own hands to reinstate federal unemployment benefits

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — When Governor Mike Parson said he wanted to deny federal unemployment to Missourians, many people were thrown for a loop. The governor claimed taking away federal dollars from people would force them into the workforce and put an end to a labor shortage.

Unemployment numbers don't support the theory, and many economists, attorneys and people impacted say the consequences are dire.

The federal benefit was a taxable $300 a week.

"No one was buying fancy cars or joining country clubs," said Jim Guest, volunteer lawyer director and attorney with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. "People were using this for what they were intended for, and when they were denied, it hit people really hard. The impact is severe."

Guest said his office is getting calls nonstop from people getting hit from all stages of the pandemic — from people being denied unemployed, to appealing unemployment, to getting letters that they were overpaid and from people being evicted. He said Legal Services has tried to be there for people during the pandemic, but the need continues to mount.

Many people have found solace and good advice in Facebook groups and across social media. One such group called United Across Missouri has since pulled away from a behemoth unemployment group to form its own grassroots campaign, launching this week as a 501c3.

“The governor sucker punched so many Missouri families, blindsided them, leaving these families reeling from his decision to unjustly take away federal unemployment benefits and food from so many tables throughout this great state," wrote Jennifer Wilson, the spokesperson for United Across Missouri. “He had his hands in the money taking PPP funds when small business owners such as myself were forced to close my business after eight years due to not receiving PPP,” she added.

Shanea Ghrib, a founder of the group, said she felt blindsided when she lost her benefits.

"When the unemployment ended, that put a big hold on my livelihood," said Ghrib. "With me being diabetic, my sugar levels went up over 500 because I could not afford my medication."

Ghrib had been working from home when she said she was laid off at no fault of her own. She said one of her medications costs $900 a month. Her doctor is trying to help, but so far, Ghrib is left with taking alternative medicine that leaves her with stomach pains and the potential for a heart condition.

She said her daughters have been able to help some financially, and she also secured housing assistance for a few months. But the stress is still there.

"I think overall, the biggest hardship of this pandemic is not knowing if you're going to be able to keep a roof over your head," said Ghrib. "I was a productive citizen. I have credit cards. I have obligations out there."

Ghrib said United Across Missouri's goal is to look at a more holistic approach to the pandemic and not just the unemployment aspect. Housing and health care are also a part of the group's mission. She's hoping other unemployed people will share their stories and start volunteering in positions like grant writers.

@GovParsonMO We are coming for you. Missouri is a pandemic mess once again,many people arent even able to go back to work. We are struggling,We want our benefits back. @MichelleLiTV @KMOV @FOX2now @ksdk @SEIU @jillabatemarco — UnitedAcrossMissouri (@MissouriWorkers) August 6, 2021

Ghrib said she's lobbied for change before as a parent of a child exposed to lead poisoning, so she knows what kind of work she has in her future, and she said, right now, she's got the time. Aside from launching this organized group, she's contacting local and state leaders in hopes of getting a meeting.

In June when Gov. Parson announced the end of federal benefits, he said it was time to end programs that "ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce."

People like Ghrib find that disheartening, saying they're out of the workforce for many reasons, including health and safety, especially as the delta variant of COVID-19 rages across the country. Ghrib still applies for jobs but none seem to pan out.